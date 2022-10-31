Fukuoka – Mongolian ironman Tamawashi became the oldest wrestler in 40 years to regain promotion to sumo’s upper ranks, after the 37-year-old was listed as a komusubi on Monday in the Japan Sumo Association’s rankings ahead of the Nov. 13-27 Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.
Tamawashi, who will turn 38 on Nov. 16, the fourth day of the 15-day meet at Fukuoka Kokusai center, was promoted from a No. 3 rank-and-file maegashira wrestler after winning his second career grand tournament in September.
