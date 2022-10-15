  • Rickie Fowler during his third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Rickie Fowler during his third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

INZAI, Chiba Pref. – Overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler took a one-stroke third-round lead at the Zozo Championship with a 4-under-par 66 on Saturday at Chiba Prefecture’s Narashino Country Club.

Fowler, whose maternal grandfather is Japanese, seized the lead with an 18th-hole birdie, his fifth of the round against one bogey to sit at 14-under 196 for the tournament.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW