  • Angels starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against the A's in Oakland on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO

Oakland, California – Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB’s World Series era to qualify for the leaderboards as both a hitter and a pitcher after throwing five innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The two-way star threw a perfect first inning in the Angels’ last game of the season to reach the 162 innings required to qualify among the league leaders for pitchers for the first time in his five years in the majors.

