  • Hokutofuji (left) chases Nishikifuji out of the ring at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi and No. 8 Hokutofuji remained unbeaten through six days at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday, when yokozuna Terunofuji suffered his third defeat.

Tamawashi went head-on with Takakeisho (4-2) before moving slightly to his right and swiftly slapping the ozeki down at Ryogoku Kokugikan, continuing the best start of his career in the top-tier makuuchi division.

