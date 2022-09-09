  • Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki hits a home run against the Reds during the eighth inning of their game in Chicago on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Chicago – The Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hit the 12th homer of his rookie season and went 2-for-4 in a 4-3 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Suzuki scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth when he connected on a 1-1 slider from Alexis Diaz (6-2) for a one-out solo shot over the left-center wall at Wrigley Field.

