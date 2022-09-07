London – Goal-line technology provider Hawk-Eye on Tuesday apologized to Huddersfield after Japan defender Yuta Nakayama was denied a goal during the team’s 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool in the English second-tier Championship.
Nakayama appeared to have bundled home the leveler during the second half on Sunday only for the on-pitch match officials, who were unsighted and unable to confirm the goal, to wave play on.
