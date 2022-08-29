Osaka – Hotaka Yamakawa went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as the Seibu Lions overpowered the Orix Buffaloes 10-4 behind 16 hits o Sunday to stay a half-game behind the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.
The slugger had three singles and a two-run home run, his league-leading 37th, as every hitter in the Lions’ starting lineup had at least one hit to help them claim the series at Kyocera Dome Osaka.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.