Osaka – Hotaka Yamakawa went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as the Seibu Lions overpowered the Orix Buffaloes 10-4 behind 16 hits o Sunday to stay a half-game behind the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The slugger had three singles and a two-run home run, his league-leading 37th, as every hitter in the Lions’ starting lineup had at least one hit to help them claim the series at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

