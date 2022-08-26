St. Petersburg, Florida – Shohei Ohtani broke a six-game streak of no RBIs but could not prevent the Los Angeles Angels from suffering their sixth straight defeat as the Tampa Bay Rays won 8-3 to sweep a four-game series Thursday.
Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani struck out twice and lined out to center in his first three at-bats against Drew Rasmussen (9-4) before doubling to center off Ryan Thompson in the eighth to plate the Angels’ second run.
