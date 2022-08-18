Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani had a two-run homer and four hits for the first time in three seasons, but the Los Angeles Angels lost 11-7 against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
The Japanese two-way star singled in the first and fifth innings, tripled in a run in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-4 and belted his 27th homer in the ninth off a Matthew Festa slider over Angel Stadium’s center-field wall.
