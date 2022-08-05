  • The Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Athletics during their game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Thursday. The Athletics won 8-7. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani blasted a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Angels went deep a season-high seven times in an 8-7 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The Angels scored all of their runs on solo homers and earned a dubious club record for the most homers in a defeat, according to MLB.com.

