  Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki leaves the mound in the sixth inning of his team's game against the Eagles in Sendai on Wednesday.
    Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki leaves the mound in the sixth inning of his team's game against the Eagles in Sendai on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Sendai – Roki Sasaki returned to league action for the first time in over a month, but was knocked out in the sixth inning and took the loss as the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles beat the Chiba Lotte Marines 5-4 in the Pacific League on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Sasaki (6-2), who in April became Japan’s youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game, allowed five runs over 5⅓ innings.

