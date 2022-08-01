  • Freiburg's Ritsu Doan kicks the ball during his club's match against Kaiserslautern in the first round of the German Cup, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Sunday. | REUTERS
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Ritsu Doan made a big impression in his debut for Bundesliga outfit Freiburg on Sunday, sealing a 2-1 comeback win over Kaiserslautern in the opening round of the German Cup with a spectacular free kick in extra time.

Christian Streich’s Freiburg side, the German Cup runner-up last season, had its hands full away to second-division Kaiserslautern, which took a 1-0 lead through Marlon Ritter before halftime at Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

