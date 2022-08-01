Gailes, Scotland – Ayaka Furue won the Scottish Open with a barnstorming 10-under course-record round of 62 on Sunday that gave the 22-year-old her first win on the LPGA Tour.
Furue started the day four shots behind the leaders in ninth place and shot a bogey-free round to finish three shots clear of the field with a four-round 21-under 267 total.
