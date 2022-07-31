Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani belted his 22nd homer and later scored the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels came back to beat the Texas Rangers 9-7 Saturday.
The two-way superstar put the Halos ahead 3-2 with a three-run bomb in the third, then scored his second run in the eighth, when Luis Rengifo’s two-RBI double broke a 7-7 tie.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.