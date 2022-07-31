  • Shohei Ohtani rounds third base after hitting his 22nd home run of the season against the Rangers in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. | KYODO
Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani belted his 22nd homer and later scored the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels came back to beat the Texas Rangers 9-7 Saturday.

The two-way superstar put the Halos ahead 3-2 with a three-run bomb in the third, then scored his second run in the eighth, when Luis Rengifo’s two-RBI double broke a 7-7 tie.

