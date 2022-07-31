  • Seibu's Kaito Yoza pitches against the Hawks in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO
    Seibu's Kaito Yoza pitches against the Hawks in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Fukuoka – Kaito Yoza scattered seven hits over the distance for his first career shutout as the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions beat the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 6-0 on Saturday.

The Lions’ second straight win at the Hawks’ home park, Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome, moved them 1½ games ahead of second-place SoftBank.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,