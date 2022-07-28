Matsuyama – Yuki Yanagita hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the Pacific League to a 2-1 win over the Central League in the final game of this year’s All-Star series.
Yanagita, of the PL-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, blasted a sixth-inning home run off Hanshin Tigers closer Suguru Iwazaki. Yanagita then thanked Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters first baseman Kotaro Kiyomiya, whose walk-off home run decided Tuesday’s Game 1 for the PL 3-2.
