  • The Pacific League's Yuki Yanagita hits a home run during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the NPB All-Star Series in Matsuyama on Wednesday. | KYODO
    The Pacific League's Yuki Yanagita hits a home run during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the NPB All-Star Series in Matsuyama on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Matsuyama – Yuki Yanagita hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the Pacific League to a 2-1 win over the Central League in the final game of this year’s All-Star series.

Yanagita, of the PL-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, blasted a sixth-inning home run off Hanshin Tigers closer Suguru Iwazaki. Yanagita then thanked Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters first baseman Kotaro Kiyomiya, whose walk-off home run decided Tuesday’s Game 1 for the PL 3-2.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,