    PSG forward Neymar (left) rounds Gamba goalkeeper Masaaki Hisashiguchi to score during their friendly match in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

Osaka – Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain overpowered Gamba Osaka 6-2 on Monday to wrap up their preseason tour of Japan with three straight wins.

After beating two-time defending J. League champions Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 on Wednesday and Urawa Reds 3-0 on Saturday, PSG had their best offensive return at a full Panasonic Stadium Suita against a Gamba side fighting relegation from the Japanese top flight.

