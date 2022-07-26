Osaka – Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain overpowered Gamba Osaka 6-2 on Monday to wrap up their preseason tour of Japan with three straight wins.
After beating two-time defending J. League champions Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 on Wednesday and Urawa Reds 3-0 on Saturday, PSG had their best offensive return at a full Panasonic Stadium Suita against a Gamba side fighting relegation from the Japanese top flight.
