  • MLB and its player's union agreed to continue discussing a potential international draft when the two sides settled their lockout in March ahead of the 2022 season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

The Major League Baseball Players Association rejected MLB’s final proposal to organize a draft for international players ahead of Monday’s midnight deadline.

When the two sides settled their 99-day lockout in March, among the compromises was to continue discussing the idea of an international draft. They set Monday as the cutoff to come to an agreement.

