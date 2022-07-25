  • South Korea's Yuna Kim performs during the Sochi Winter Olympics in February 2014. | REUTERS
Seoul – South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim will marry a vocalist in October, her agency said Monday.

The 31-year-old and Ko Woo-rim, 27, dated for three years after meeting during an ice skating show in which the vocalist appeared in 2018, according to the agency.

