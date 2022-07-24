Atlanta – Shohei Ohtani blasted a solo home run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, but the reigning American League MVP’s 20th bomb of the year was overshadowed by headlines about his trade status.
Clubs have been calling the Angels to express interest in acquiring Ohtani, but the Halos “have no plans to move the superstar” before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, MLB.com reported.
