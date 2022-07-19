  • Two golf courses owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to host events on the renegade LIV Golf Invitational Series later this year. | REUTERS
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged golfers to “take the money” and sign with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series amid reports more players were poised to join the controversial circuit.

Trump, who is hosting LIV events at two of his golf courses this year, said in a post on his Truth Social network that players should not hesitate to abandon the PGA Tour, which he branded “disloyal.”

