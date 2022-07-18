  • Jonas Vingegaard rides during the 15th stage of the Tour de France between Rodez and Carcassonne, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Jonas Vingegaard rides during the 15th stage of the Tour de France between Rodez and Carcassonne, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Carcassonne, France – Jonas Vingegaard held on to the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday but only after surviving a fall and losing two key Jumbo-Visma teammates to injury, which weakened his defenses in a tense struggle for the title with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The stage itself, raced in sweltering 40-degree heat, was won by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, who finished ahead of Wout van Aert and Mads Pederson in a mass bunch sprint.

