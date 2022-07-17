Eugene, Oregon – Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the men’s 100-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships due to a thigh injury, the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL) confirmed on Saturday.
Italian team doctor Andrea Billi said in a statement released just hours before Jacobs was due to race that the sprinter would not compete after being diagnosed with tightness in his right thigh.
