  • RCD Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo prior to a match in December. Kubo, who joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in the summer of 2019, has been loaned out every season since. | REUTERS
    RCD Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo prior to a match in December. Kubo, who joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in the summer of 2019, has been loaned out every season since. | REUTERS

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo is closing in on a move to Real Sociedad from Real Madrid, Spanish newspaper Marca reported on its website on Friday.

The report quoted Notices de Gipuzkoa, a paper from San Sebastian, the northern city where Sociedad is located, that the two Spanish sides are nearing a deal as both parties apparently agreed on terms.

