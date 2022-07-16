  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish celebrates after recording a strikeout in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

SAN DIEGO – Yu Darvish allowed three runs over seven innings, pitching the San Diego Padres to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday and collecting his eighth win of the season.

Darvish (8-4) surrendered five hits and two walks while striking out nine for the Padres at Petco Park. After opening the game with back-to-back strikeouts, Darvish surrendered Ketel Marte’s eighth home run.

