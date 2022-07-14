  • Demotion-threatened ozeki Shodai (right) grapples with Wakamotoharu on the fifth day of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. | KYODO
Nagoya – No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo outmuscled yokozuna Terunofuji to maintain his perfect record and take the sole lead after five days of action at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday.

Four rank-and-file wrestlers are chasing Ichinojo at 4-1, while two demotion-threatened ozeki — Shodai and Mitakeumi — both lost as they continue their underwhelming performance at Dolphins Arena.

