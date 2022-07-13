Nagoya – Lone yokozuna Terunofuji continued his recovery from an opening-day loss by winning his third bout in a row on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 15-day Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.
Terunofuji, who started his bid for an eighth Emperor’s Cup with an upset loss to komusubi Abi, improved to 3-1 by securing a powerful tottari arm-bar throw victory over No. 2 maegashira Kotonowaka (2-2) in the day’s final bout at the 7,448-capacity Dolphins Arena.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.