    Terunofuji (left) defeats Kotonowaka with an arm bar throw during their Day 4 bout at Nagoya's Dolphins Arena on Wednesday. | KYODO

Nagoya – Lone yokozuna Terunofuji continued his recovery from an opening-day loss by winning his third bout in a row on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 15-day Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

Terunofuji, who started his bid for an eighth Emperor’s Cup with an upset loss to komusubi Abi, improved to 3-1 by securing a powerful tottari arm-bar throw victory over No. 2 maegashira Kotonowaka (2-2) in the day’s final bout at the 7,448-capacity Dolphins Arena.

