Nadeshiko midfielder Fuka Nagano will join the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, her WE League side Mynavi Sendai said Tuesday.
“I want to take the experiences I gained at Mynavi Sendai and continue to challenge myself in the United States,” said the 23-year-old, who according to Sendai will join on a one-year deal with an option for another year.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.