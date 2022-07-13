  • Midfielder Fuka Nagano (right) has made 10 appearances for Nadeshiko Japan. | REUTERS
    Midfielder Fuka Nagano (right) has made 10 appearances for Nadeshiko Japan. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo, staff report

Nadeshiko midfielder Fuka Nagano will join the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, her WE League side Mynavi Sendai said Tuesday.

“I want to take the experiences I gained at Mynavi Sendai and continue to challenge myself in the United States,” said the 23-year-old, who according to Sendai will join on a one-year deal with an option for another year.

