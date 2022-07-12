  • The MLB All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles for the first time since 1980. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The MLB All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles for the first time since 1980. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Los Angeles – Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike just over a week before the venue is set to host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

More than 1,500 workers for concessions giant Compass Group and Levy Restaurants voted 99% in support of the authorization, and union leaders said a strike could be called at any moment.

