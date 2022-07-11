London – Shingo Kunieda achieved the “career golden slam” in men’s wheelchair tennis after winning all four majors and the Paralympic gold medal, completing the feat by winning the Wimbledon final on Sunday.
Top seed Kunieda fought back to beat Britain’s Alfie Hewett 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), denying the No. 2 seed a maiden Wimbledon wheelchair singles title after 3 hours, 20 minutes of play in scorching heat at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
