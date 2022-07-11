Japan won gold medals in three out of five weight classes held Sunday, the final day of the three-day Judo Grand Slam in Budapest, Hungary.
In men’s action, Kentaro Iida beat Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia via yusei decision to win the 100-kg title at Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena. Sanshiro Murao won the men’s 90 kg title.
