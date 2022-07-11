  • Kentaro Iida (right) competes during the men's 100-kg competition at the Grand Slam event in Budapest on Sunday. | KYODO
Japan won gold medals in three out of five weight classes held Sunday, the final day of the three-day Judo Grand Slam in Budapest, Hungary.

In men’s action, Kentaro Iida beat Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia via yusei decision to win the 100-kg title at Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena. Sanshiro Murao won the men’s 90 kg title.

