Yuya Osako struck the winner in injury time as Vissel Kobe moved from the foot of the J-League first-division standings with a 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse on Wednesday.

The veteran Japan forward made the breakthrough in the 92nd minute after substituting for skipper Andres Iniesta midway through the second half at Noevir Stadium.

