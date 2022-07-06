  • Yomiuri's Shosei Togo pitches against the Swallows at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Yomiuri's Shosei Togo pitches against the Swallows at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Shosei Togo got out of a couple of early jams to allow just a run over six innings to pitch the Yomiuri Giants to a 4-1 win over the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Tuesday.

The win at Tokyo Dome moved the second-place Giants to within 12½ games of the Swallows in the CL pennant race.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,