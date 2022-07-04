Houston – Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with an RBI as the Los Angeles Angels tied an MLB record by striking out 20 times in a nine-inning game, as they lost to the Houston Astros 4-2 on Sunday.
Ohtani struck out twice against the Astros, who sent four pitchers to the mound, with closer Ryan Pressly (2-2) striking out the side in the top of the ninth to help set a franchise record for Houston in the series finale at Minute Maid Park.
