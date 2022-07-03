  • Yokohama F. Marinos players celebrate the club's 500th J. League first-division win after their victory over Shimizu at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
Leo Ceara set up Yokohama F. Marinos’ first goal and followed that with a hat trick in the J. League first-division leaders’ 5-3 win over Shimizu S-Pulse on Saturday.

Marinos broke the ice in the 10th minute at Tokyo’s National Stadium, which served as the stage for Shimizu’s 30th anniversary celebrations. After drawing a crowd of defenders just outside the area, Leo rolled the ball forward for midfielder Takuma Nishimura to smash past keeper Shuichi Gonda.

