Hiroshima – Ryan McBroom’s two-run ninth-inning home run powered the Hiroshima Carp to a 2-0 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday.
The win before 30,465 at Mazda Stadium pulled the third-place Carp to within a half-game of the second-place Giants after a pitchers’ duel between Yomiuri ace Tomoyuki Sugano and Hiroshima’s Masato Morishita left both without a decision.
