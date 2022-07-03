  • Carp first-baseman Ryan McBroom (left) celebrates after his walk-off two-run home run against the Giants in Hiroshima on Saturday. | KYODO
    Carp first-baseman Ryan McBroom (left) celebrates after his walk-off two-run home run against the Giants in Hiroshima on Saturday. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Hiroshima – Ryan McBroom’s two-run ninth-inning home run powered the Hiroshima Carp to a 2-0 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday.

The win before 30,465 at Mazda Stadium pulled the third-place Carp to within a half-game of the second-place Giants after a pitchers’ duel between Yomiuri ace Tomoyuki Sugano and Hiroshima’s Masato Morishita left both without a decision.

