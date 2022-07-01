  • Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Rays in Toronto on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Rays in Toronto on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Toronto – Yusei Kikuchi put together a quality start to earn his first win in over six weeks in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Having lost three of his seven starts since his previous win on May 16, Kikuchi (3-4) leaned heavily on his effective changeups, striking out a season-high eight batters while allowing one run on four hits and a walk.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,