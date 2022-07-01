Toronto – Yusei Kikuchi put together a quality start to earn his first win in over six weeks in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
Having lost three of his seven starts since his previous win on May 16, Kikuchi (3-4) leaned heavily on his effective changeups, striking out a season-high eight batters while allowing one run on four hits and a walk.
