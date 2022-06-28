  • Angels and Mariners players brawl during the second inning in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
A total of 12 members of the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners were suspended by Major League Baseball on Monday night for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at Angel Stadium a day earlier.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for 10 games and Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban as a result of the on-field fight, which was triggered in the second inning when Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Winker with a pitch on the right hip.

