  • Orix pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (left) returns to the bench with battery partner Kenya Wakatsuki after the eighth inning of their game against the Marines in Chiba on Saturday. | KYODO
    Orix pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (left) returns to the bench with battery partner Kenya Wakatsuki after the eighth inning of their game against the Marines in Chiba on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Chiba – Yoshinobu Yamamoto battled the wind but hung on to strike out nine over eight scoreless innings as the defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes shut out the Chiba Lotte Marines for the second straight day Saturday in a 4-0 win.

Yamamoto (8-3), who threw the season’s fourth no-hitter last Saturday, retired the first three batters he faced at Zozo Marine Stadium.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,