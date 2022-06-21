  • Mixed duet technical silver medalists Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato celebrate on the podium after the final in Budapest on Monday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Budapest – Japanese siblings Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato won the mixed duet technical silver medal in artistic swimming at the world championships on Monday, the country’s best result in that routine.

The pair scored 86.5939 points and bettered Japan’s previous best finish, bronze in 2019, in Budapest. Italy’s Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero won on 89.2685, with China’s Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yiyao third on 86.4425.

