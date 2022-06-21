Budapest – Japanese siblings Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato won the mixed duet technical silver medal in artistic swimming at the world championships on Monday, the country’s best result in that routine.
The pair scored 86.5939 points and bettered Japan’s previous best finish, bronze in 2019, in Budapest. Italy’s Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero won on 89.2685, with China’s Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yiyao third on 86.4425.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.