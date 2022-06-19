  • Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm is congratulated by teammates following his goal against the Lightning during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Denver on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar scored two goals apiece as the Colorado Avalanche thrashed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 on Saturday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

The two-time defending champion Lightning, who rallied from 2-0 down to beat the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference final, struggled all night in the face of Colorado’s devastating speed and skill.

