Seattle – Shohei Ohtani threw six shutout innings and extended his hitting streak to 11 games to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Delivering another sterling two-way performance, the reigning American League MVP struck out six, limited Seattle to three hits and a pair of walks and was 2-for-4 as the designated hitter.

