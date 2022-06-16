  • Actor Ken Watanabe poses with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday. | KYODO
Los Angeles – Movie star Ken Watanabe offered a message of encouragement to compatriot Shohei Ohtani when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Watanabe, nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the “The Last Samurai,” was a guest of honor at the Dodgers’ “Japanese Heritage Night.”

