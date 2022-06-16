Los Angeles – Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 10th straight games Wednesday, but the Los Angeles Angels left their rally too late in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani tripled on a line-drive to right in the top of the ninth at Dodger Stadium, breaking up a no-hitter by Tyler Anderson with one out and the Angels trailing 4-0.
