Los Angeles – Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 10th straight games Wednesday, but the Los Angeles Angels left their rally too late in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani tripled on a line-drive to right in the top of the ninth at Dodger Stadium, breaking up a no-hitter by Tyler Anderson with one out and the Angels trailing 4-0.

