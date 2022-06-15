London – Serena Williams will return to Grand Slam tennis for the first time in a year at Wimbledon later this month after being handed a singles wildcard entry by the All England Club on Tuesday.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has not played since suffering an injury during her first-round match at Wimbledon 12 months ago, has plummeted to 1,208th in the world rankings.
