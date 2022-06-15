London – Britain’s Olympic champion Duncan Scott, who won four medals at last year’s Tokyo Games, pulled out of the swimming world championships on Tuesday due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.
The swimming events start in Budapest on Saturday and run until the 25th, with Scott’s absence a big blow to Team GB’s relay hopes.
