  • Team GB swimmer Duncan Scott says his recovery from COVID-19 will prevent him from competing at the upcoming world championships in Budapest. | REUTERS
    Team GB swimmer Duncan Scott says his recovery from COVID-19 will prevent him from competing at the upcoming world championships in Budapest. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

London – Britain’s Olympic champion Duncan Scott, who won four medals at last year’s Tokyo Games, pulled out of the swimming world championships on Tuesday due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

The swimming events start in Budapest on Saturday and run until the 25th, with Scott’s absence a big blow to Team GB’s relay hopes.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)