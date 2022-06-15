The Tampa Bay Lightning are closing in on a rare third successive Stanley Cup title, but while captain Steve Stamkos is confident his “pretty special” squad will get it done, they face a huge challenge from the explosive Colorado Avalanche.
The last team to win three straight NHL championships was the New York Islanders, who won four in a row in the 1980s.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.