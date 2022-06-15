  • Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (right) shoots the puck at goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy during media day ahead of the Stanley Cup Final in Denver on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (right) shoots the puck at goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy during media day ahead of the Stanley Cup Final in Denver on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

The Tampa Bay Lightning are closing in on a rare third successive Stanley Cup title, but while captain Steve Stamkos is confident his “pretty special” squad will get it done, they face a huge challenge from the explosive Colorado Avalanche.

The last team to win three straight NHL championships was the New York Islanders, who won four in a row in the 1980s.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,