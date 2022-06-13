A Japanese city known for hosting international gymnastics competitions will welcome Ukrainian rhythmic gymnasts as part of the Japan Gymnastics Association’s efforts to support displaced athletes, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.
According to the source, Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, located northwest of Tokyo, has agreed to take in the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team in July and ensure that they can train in a safe environment after fleeing the war in their homeland.
