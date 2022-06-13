  • Ukrainian Anna Bessonova performs during the Aeon Cup in Tokyo in October 2008. | KYODO
    Ukrainian Anna Bessonova performs during the Aeon Cup in Tokyo in October 2008. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

A Japanese city known for hosting international gymnastics competitions will welcome Ukrainian rhythmic gymnasts as part of the Japan Gymnastics Association’s efforts to support displaced athletes, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

According to the source, Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, located northwest of Tokyo, has agreed to take in the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team in July and ensure that they can train in a safe environment after fleeing the war in their homeland.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,