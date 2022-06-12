Fukuoka – Munetaka Murakami homered twice and drove in six runs to power the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows to a 7-4 interleague title-clinching win over the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Saturday.
The Swallows improved to 13-4 in the annual interleague session, when each team plays six three-game series against the rival league. Yakult earned ¥30 million ($223,000) in prize money for clinching the best interleague record.
