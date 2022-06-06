Paris – Rafael Nadal won his record 14th French Open title while taking daily pain-killing injections in his troublesome left foot and will now attempt to find a permanent cure for the injury while saying his record-breaking career is on the line.
Nadal, 36, routed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in Sunday’s final at Roland Garros to extend his Grand Slam title record to 22, with the victory coming 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.
